什麼是BlockDefend AI (DEFEND)

Restore Your Digital Safety Within The Web3 Ecosystem. The World’s Best Antivirus Platform BlockDefend AI installs as a browser extension. It vets the parties and properties you interact with on the Web to warn you before you take potentially dangerous actions. Blockdefend also integrates with wallets like metamask providing security right there. BlockDefend AI introduces the BlockDefend Protection Fund—a groundbreaking initiative dedicated to providing financial compensation to victims of Web3 hacks. This fund represents a significant stride towards a more secure and trustworthy digital asset ecosystem, offering a safety net for users navigating the complexities of decentralized technologies.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

BlockDefend AI (DEFEND) 資源 白皮書 官網