Blockchain Capital 價格 (BCAP)
今天 Blockchain Capital (BCAP) 的實時價格爲 20.45 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 186.29M USD。BCAP 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Blockchain Capital 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Blockchain Capital 當天價格變化爲 0.00%
- 其循環供應量爲 9.11M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BCAP兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BCAP 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Blockchain Capital 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0.0。
在過去30天內，Blockchain Capital 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Blockchain Capital 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Blockchain Capital 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Blockchain Capital 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
As a sector-specific and stage-agnostic fund managed by BC Manager, BC III DLVF will be a leading investor in the cryptocurrency and blockchain technology industry. BC III DLVF’s core business strategy is to leverage the proprietary resources and experience of BC Manager with the objective of generating growth and income from its investments. BC III DLVF holdings will primarily consist of new and growing blockchain technology and cryptocurrency businesses and ICOs. Blockchain Capital continues to be focused on the nexus of the industry where blockchain-based innovations are augmenting and replacing legacy systems and infrastructure. As one of the earliest and most active investors in the blockchain industry, Blockchain Capital has valuable access to information, robust access to proprietary dealflow, and an extensive network that helps guide strategic investment opportunities. In three broad categories, Blockchain Capital’s portfolios include companies that are facilitating the growth of the Bitcoin ecosystem, companies that are providing blockchain-based technology solutions to financial institutions and companies that are enabling non-financial institutions to leverage blockchain technology. The firm sees opportunity to add efficiency and enable new opportunities across each of these major categories. As with any nascent technology, it remains to be seen exactly where blockchain technology will have its biggest impact. As such, Blockchain Capital takes a diversified approach to its portfolio by investing in a wide-range of use cases and applications—often beginning at the seed level. This diversified, early-stage strategy allows the firm to continue investing into successful portfolio companies in subsequent investment rounds while reducing portfolio exposure to less-successful companies and helping them find strategic alternatives.
|1 BCAP 兌換 VND
₫538,141.75
|1 BCAP 兌換 AUD
A$31.2885
|1 BCAP 兌換 GBP
￡14.9285
|1 BCAP 兌換 EUR
€17.587
|1 BCAP 兌換 USD
$20.45
|1 BCAP 兌換 MYR
RM86.708
|1 BCAP 兌換 TRY
₺805.321
|1 BCAP 兌換 JPY
¥2,963.614
|1 BCAP 兌換 RUB
₽1,609.415
|1 BCAP 兌換 INR
₹1,764.835
|1 BCAP 兌換 IDR
Rp335,245.848
|1 BCAP 兌換 KRW
₩27,975.191
|1 BCAP 兌換 PHP
₱1,162.1735
|1 BCAP 兌換 EGP
￡E.1,024.954
|1 BCAP 兌換 BRL
R$111.657
|1 BCAP 兌換 CAD
C$27.6075
|1 BCAP 兌換 BDT
৳2,499.808
|1 BCAP 兌換 NGN
₦31,607.3155
|1 BCAP 兌換 UAH
₴849.2885
|1 BCAP 兌換 VES
Bs2,085.9
|1 BCAP 兌換 PKR
Rs5,791.44
|1 BCAP 兌換 KZT
₸10,481.6475
|1 BCAP 兌換 THB
฿665.6475
|1 BCAP 兌換 TWD
NT$603.8885
|1 BCAP 兌換 AED
د.إ75.0515
|1 BCAP 兌換 CHF
Fr16.5645
|1 BCAP 兌換 HKD
HK$160.328
|1 BCAP 兌換 MAD
.د.م186.095
|1 BCAP 兌換 MXN
$387.1185