blockbank 價格 (BBANK)
今天 blockbank (BBANK) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 18.36K USD。BBANK 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
blockbank 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 6.05 USD
- blockbank 當天價格變化爲 -0.44%
- 其循環供應量爲 393.85M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BBANK兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BBANK 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，blockbank 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，blockbank 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，blockbank 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，blockbank 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.44%
|30天
|$ 0
|-45.13%
|60天
|$ 0
|-51.98%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
blockbank 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.16%
-0.44%
-13.32%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is blockbank ($BBANK)? Blockbank is the ultimate all-in-one financial management platform providing investors with seamless access to centralized finance, decentralized finance, and neo-banking. This "banking 3.0" platform gives users a crypto-friendly bank account, allowing them to easily manage and transact in both fiat and cryptocurrency, providing them with the freedom to move their money as they see fit. With a wide range of features, a user-friendly interface, and the convenience of having everything in one place, blockbank is the new standard for modern financial management. blockbank has been at the forefront of innovative financial management since 2018, regularly updating and improving its platform to meet the needs of its growing user base. The latest version of the platform is no exception, boasting new security measures in partnership with Fireblocks and expanded trading options across multiple networks such as Ethereum, Binance, Tron, Cardano and Avalanche. The user-friendly interface allows for easy access and management of a diverse range of assets, making blockbank the go-to choice for forward-thinking investors. blockbank is dedicated to providing its users with the latest and most innovative financial products and services. One way it achieves this is through continuous cultivation of partnerships with leading crypto projects. These partnerships allow blockbank to stay ahead of the curve in the digital currency industry and offer its users access to cutting-edge financial solutions. Beyond a user-friendly interface and secure platform for managing assets, blockbank's focus on building strong partnerships is a key element in its commitment to delivering the best possible experience for its users. In short, blockbank is sophisticated made simple. Its powerful ecosystem is carefully balanced with a simple interface making it easy for both experienced and novice investors to grow and manage their finances. blockbank is the ultimate tool for m
