BlockAI 目前實時價格為 0.12494 USD。跟蹤 BAI 對 USD 實時價格更新、實時圖表、市場市值、24 小時交易量等更多資訊。在 MEXC 輕鬆探索 BAI 價格趨勢。

BlockAI 價格 (BAI)

1 BAI 兌換為 USD 的實時價格：

$0.12494
$0.12494$0.12494
0.00%1D
USD
BlockAI (BAI) 實時價格圖表
頁面數據最近更新時間：2025-10-28 00:03:45 (UTC+8)

BlockAI（BAI）價格資訊 (USD)

24 小時價格變化區間：
$ 0.124792
$ 0.124792$ 0.124792
24H最低價
$ 0.125026
$ 0.125026$ 0.125026
24H最高價

$ 0.124792
$ 0.124792$ 0.124792

$ 0.125026
$ 0.125026$ 0.125026

$ 1.5
$ 1.5$ 1.5

$ 0.061623
$ 0.061623$ 0.061623

--

+0.03%

-8.58%

-8.58%

BlockAI（BAI）目前實時價格為 $0.12494。過去 24 小時內，BAI 的交易價格在 $ 0.124792$ 0.125026 之間波動，市場活躍度顯著。BAI 的歷史最高價為 $ 1.5，歷史最低價為 $ 0.061623

從短期表現來看，BAI 在過去 1 小時內的價格變動為 --，過去 24 小時內變動為 +0.03%，過去 7 天內累計變動為 -8.58%。這些數據為您快速呈現其在 MEXC 的最新價格走勢和市場動態。

BlockAI（BAI）市場資訊

$ 83.70K
$ 83.70K$ 83.70K

--
----

$ 749.64K
$ 749.64K$ 749.64K

669.96K
669.96K 669.96K

6,000,000.0
6,000,000.0 6,000,000.0

BlockAI 的目前市值為 $ 83.70K, 它過去 24 小時的交易量為 --。BAI 的流通量為 669.96K，總供應量是 6000000.0，它的完全稀釋估值 (FDV) 是 $ 749.64K

BlockAI（BAI）價格歷史 USD

今天內，BlockAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0
在過去30天內，BlockAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ -0.0031119930
在過去60天內，BlockAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ +0.0856392109
在過去90天內，BlockAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ +0.0260230754947685

時間段漲跌幅 (USD)漲跌幅 (%)
今日$ 0+0.03%
30天$ -0.0031119930-2.49%
60天$ +0.0856392109+68.54%
90天$ +0.0260230754947685+26.31%

什麼是BlockAI (BAI)

The BlockAI project aims to democratize access to advanced AI tools and services by leveraging blockchain technology. It provides a decentralized platform that integrates various AI functionalities, including natural language processing, image generation, video summarization, and collaborative tools, accessible to a broad range of users.

AI Tools and Services:

Text & Chat: Access to models like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Orca, and Google Gemini. Image Generation: Use of models such as Dall-E and Stable Diffusion. Video Summarizer: Summarizes YouTube videos. Brainstorming & MindMap: Facilitates brainstorming sessions and visual mapping of ideas. Discussions: AI-driven discussions to explore specific topics. Blockchain Integration:

$BAI Token: A utility token used for accessing services on the platform. Smart Contracts: Allows AI tasks to be initiated and results returned through blockchain-based contracts.

Multichain Support: Compatibility with multiple blockchain networks like Waves, Base, and BNB Chain, ensuring broader accessibility and decentralized operations.

Community-Driven Development: DAO Participation: Users can participate in decision-making through the BAI DAO, where voting power is based on platform usage rather than token holdings. Feedback and Surveys: Continuous user feedback and surveys guide the development and evolution of the platform.

The long-term vision of BlockAI is to create a versatile, inclusive, and innovative digital ecosystem where both individuals and automated smart contracts can leverage AI to enhance various aspects of personal and professional life.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽為市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。

BlockAI (BAI) 資源

BlockAI 價格預測 (USD)

BlockAI（BAI）在明天、下週、下個月將到達多少 USD 呢？您的 BlockAI（BAI）資產在 2025、2026、2027、2028，甚至 10 年後、20 年後價值多少呢？您可以使用我們的價格預測工具來進行 BlockAI 的長期和短期價格預測。

現在就查看 BlockAI 價格預測

BAI 兌換為當地貨幣

BlockAI（BAI）代幣經濟

了解 BlockAI（BAI）的代幣經濟，有助於深入洞察其長期價值與增長潛力。從代幣的分配方式到供應機制，代幣經濟揭示了項目經濟體系的核心結構。立即了解 BAI 代幣的完整經濟學

大家還在問：關於 BlockAI (BAI) 的其他問題

BlockAI（BAI）今日價格是多少？
BAI 實時價格為 0.12494 USD（以 USD 計），根據最新市場數據實時更新。
目前 BAI 兌 USD 的價格是多少？
目前 BAI 兌 USD 的價格為 $ 0.12494。查看 MEXC 轉換器 獲取準確的幣種兌換信息。
BlockAI 的市值是多少？
BAI 的市值為 $ 83.70K USD。市值=目前價格 × 流通供應量。市值反映該幣種的總市場價值及其排名。
BAI 的流通供應量是多少？
BAI 的流通供應量為 669.96K USD
BAI 的歷史最高價（ATH）是多少？
BAI 的歷史最高價是 1.5 USD
BAI 的歷史最低價（ATL）是多少？
BAI 的歷史最低價是 0.061623 USD
BAI 的交易量是多少？
BAI 的 24 小時實時交易量為 -- USD
BAI 今年會漲嗎？
BAI 是否會上漲取決於市場行情及項目發展。查看 BAI 價格預測 獲取更深入的分析。
