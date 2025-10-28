BlockAI 價格 (BAI)
+0.03%
-8.58%
-8.58%
BlockAI（BAI）目前實時價格為 $0.12494。過去 24 小時內，BAI 的交易價格在 $ 0.124792 至 $ 0.125026 之間波動，市場活躍度顯著。BAI 的歷史最高價為 $ 1.5，歷史最低價為 $ 0.061623。
從短期表現來看，BAI 在過去 1 小時內的價格變動為 --，過去 24 小時內變動為 +0.03%，過去 7 天內累計變動為 -8.58%。這些數據為您快速呈現其在 MEXC 的最新價格走勢和市場動態。
BlockAI 的目前市值為 $ 83.70K, 它過去 24 小時的交易量為 --。BAI 的流通量為 669.96K，總供應量是 6000000.0，它的完全稀釋估值 (FDV) 是 $ 749.64K。
今天內，BlockAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0。
在過去30天內，BlockAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ -0.0031119930。
在過去60天內，BlockAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ +0.0856392109。
在過去90天內，BlockAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ +0.0260230754947685。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.03%
|30天
|$ -0.0031119930
|-2.49%
|60天
|$ +0.0856392109
|+68.54%
|90天
|$ +0.0260230754947685
|+26.31%
The BlockAI project aims to democratize access to advanced AI tools and services by leveraging blockchain technology. It provides a decentralized platform that integrates various AI functionalities, including natural language processing, image generation, video summarization, and collaborative tools, accessible to a broad range of users.
AI Tools and Services:
Text & Chat: Access to models like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Orca, and Google Gemini. Image Generation: Use of models such as Dall-E and Stable Diffusion. Video Summarizer: Summarizes YouTube videos. Brainstorming & MindMap: Facilitates brainstorming sessions and visual mapping of ideas. Discussions: AI-driven discussions to explore specific topics. Blockchain Integration:
$BAI Token: A utility token used for accessing services on the platform. Smart Contracts: Allows AI tasks to be initiated and results returned through blockchain-based contracts.
Multichain Support: Compatibility with multiple blockchain networks like Waves, Base, and BNB Chain, ensuring broader accessibility and decentralized operations.
Community-Driven Development: DAO Participation: Users can participate in decision-making through the BAI DAO, where voting power is based on platform usage rather than token holdings. Feedback and Surveys: Continuous user feedback and surveys guide the development and evolution of the platform.
The long-term vision of BlockAI is to create a versatile, inclusive, and innovative digital ecosystem where both individuals and automated smart contracts can leverage AI to enhance various aspects of personal and professional life.
