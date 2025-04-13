什麼是block AI (BLOCK)

Create with AI— $block revolutionise crypto management with 🤖 AItoken bots. Create, Own, Monetized Apps, Agents and Staking using the AI tech powered by $block. $block revolutionise crypto management with 🤖 AItoken bots. Create, Own, Monetize Apps, Agents and Staking using the AI tech powered by $block. BLOCK AI provids creation and minting using advanced AI-powered algorithms designed to optimize tokenomics and ensure a balanced, sustainable growth trajectory. By leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, the creation and minting process is dynamic, adapting to market trends and providing real-time adjustments to token supply and lock to maintain stability and liquidity. In addition to the innovative minting process, $BLOCK integrates AI-driven volume and holder bots, which work in tandem to consistently monitor and influence market trends, promoting the token's visibility and long-term performance. This intelligent ecosystem helps secure the token's position in the market while providing holders with benefits such as reduced tax rates and high Annual Percentage Yields (APY) through staking, encouraging active participation and long-term investment.

block AI (BLOCK) 資源 白皮書 官網