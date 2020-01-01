BLCK Coin（BLCK）資訊

Black culture has globally influenced art, music, fashion, and sports—but our communities haven't seen a fair share of the resulting wealth. BLCKcoin changes this by directly funding Black-owned businesses, education, and homeownership—no corporations, no governments, just us empowering ourselves. Yes—we fundamentally believe we are fully interconnected as a human species. If one group benefits, we all benefit. The more people who buy, the larger our community fund grows, creating a larger impact for everyone. Along with deflationary and staking mechanisms, everyone has the potential to gain wealth as long as you HODL!