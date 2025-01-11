BlazeX 價格 (BLAZEX)
今天 BlazeX (BLAZEX) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 97.71K USD。BLAZEX 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
BlazeX 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 841.28 USD
- BlazeX 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 950.80M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BLAZEX兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BLAZEX 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，BlazeX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，BlazeX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，BlazeX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，BlazeX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-19.93%
|60天
|$ 0
|-14.34%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
BlazeX 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
1. Our Bot is live t.me/BlazeXDeployerBot <- PRODUCT IS LIVE! CHECK. What is the project about? BlazeX is a bot available on Telegram that assists individuals in creating standard or customized contracts. This bot, known as @blazeXdeployerbot, manages every stage of the contract process, from inception to after the launch. What makes your project unique? BlazeX is a unique creation, offering numerous opportunities for developers to construct their projects. While it aids in the development of customized contracts, it also allows you to execute any functions via Telegram and transfer tokens to other wallets. Moreover, the bot includes marketing features. History of your project. We've successfully raised more than 230 BNB via PinkSale, and our launch was successful. Currently, we have 1400 holders, and we're seeing daily trading volumes exceeding a market cap of $1.3 million. Our community has grown to over 10,000 members, attracting a significant amount of attention. What’s next for your project? While our Telegram bot is already operational at t.me/BlazeXDeployerBot, we aren't stopping there. We're continually enhancing our bot with new features. Additionally, we're providing 40% of our revenue as shares to our holders. Future plans include marketing collaborations with partners, listing managers, and audit managers.
