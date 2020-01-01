BlackCoin（BLK）資訊

BlackCoin started of as a Proof of Work coin but has evolved to a unique version of Proof of Stake. Wallet users can unlock wallet for staking only.

BlackCoin features the following specifications:

Extremely secure: Among first with fix on SSL heartbeat, Transaction malleability, BIP66

The probability to sign a block and the block reward does not depend on coinage (anymore).

Recommended confirmations: 10, maturity: 500

Minimum transaction fee: 0.0001 BLK

Defined block time target: 64 seconds

Max reorganization depth: 500 blocks

Inflation: about 0.95%.

PoS block reward: 1.5 BLK + fees

The accumulated reward is proportional to the total balance and the time of staking. 24/7 staking at current network weight leads to an expected reward ratio (interest rate) of about 5%.

BlackCoin rewards users who supports the blockchain through continuous staking.