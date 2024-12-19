BlackCoin 價格 (BLK)
今天 BlackCoin (BLK) 的實時價格爲 0.061896 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 3.91M USD。BLK 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
BlackCoin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 9.89 USD
- BlackCoin 當天價格變化爲 -0.23%
- 其循環供應量爲 63.20M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BLK兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BLK 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，BlackCoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00014313976111219。
在過去30天內，BlackCoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0019482818。
在過去60天內，BlackCoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0321320271。
在過去90天內，BlackCoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.021649661537901204。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00014313976111219
|-0.23%
|30天
|$ +0.0019482818
|+3.15%
|60天
|$ +0.0321320271
|+51.91%
|90天
|$ +0.021649661537901204
|+53.79%
BlackCoin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.07%
-0.23%
+4.57%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
BlackCoin started of as a Proof of Work coin but has evolved to a unique version of Proof of Stake. Wallet users can unlock wallet for staking only. BlackCoin features the following specifications: - Extremely secure: Among first with fix on SSL heartbeat, Transaction malleability, BIP66 - The probability to sign a block and the block reward does not depend on coinage (anymore). - Recommended confirmations: 10, maturity: 500 - Minimum transaction fee: 0.0001 BLK - Defined block time target: 64 seconds - Max reorganization depth: 500 blocks - Inflation: about 0.95%. - PoS block reward: 1.5 BLK + fees - The accumulated reward is proportional to the total balance and the time of staking. 24/7 staking at current network weight leads to an expected reward ratio (interest rate) of about 5%. - BlackCoin rewards users who supports the blockchain through continuous staking.
