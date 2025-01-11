Black Hole Coin 價格 (BHC)
今天 Black Hole Coin (BHC) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。BHC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Black Hole Coin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 2.00 USD
- Black Hole Coin 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BHC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BHC 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Black Hole Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Black Hole Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Black Hole Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Black Hole Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-4.66%
|60天
|$ 0
|-15.81%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Black Hole Coin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
+0.42%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Black Hole Coin community BHC Black Hole Coin Community See More 🎉 Win up to 5M impressions! Join Now Log in and post Top Latest avatar frame Guncel Kripto @GuncelKriptoCom · May 19 BTC$BTC The next big move on #Bitcoin is still yet to come. Historical volatility is at all time lows... image 34 1.1K 10 8 9 47 46 avatar frame First1Bitcoin @First1Bitcoin · 6h 🚨 ACCIDENTAL #BITCOIN TRANSFER 🚨 An accidental transfer has pushed Satoshi Nakamoto's Genesis wallet over 100 BTC$BTC ! 📈Stay tuned for more updates on this intriguing development! Follow us on Telegram: t.me/first1bitcoin/1091 ...Read all image 18 139 4 Trader Tardigrade @TATrader_Alan · May 19 In late 2023, #Bitcoin surged from $26k to $73k while #DXY was giving us a Double Top Signal. NOW Double Top Signal is seen again in #DXY and DXY$DXY is trending down 🔥 This could bring BTC$BTC from $60k to $120k 🚀 ...Read all image 854 5 17 20 32 avatar frame Crypto Patel @CryptoPatel · 20h #Bitcoin 12% Up t.me/OfficialCryptoPatel/13560 BTC$BTC image 334 5 7 Show more Black Hole Coin Markets All pairs Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. CoinMarketCap may be compensated if you visit any affiliate links and you take certain actions such as signing up and transacting with these affiliate platforms. Please refer to Affiliate Disclosure Black Hole Coin news More news updates are on the way... Stay tuned! About Black Hole Coin BHC (Black Hole Coin) is a brand-new token issuance protocol, initiated by the Black Hole leader BOME community and 666 medal shareholders. Its pioneering Black Hole copy order dividend protocol is unprecedented in the primary market, with an ultra-high-speed dual burning dividend deflation mode. The minimum transfer of 1 million BHC tokens into the black hole address, participating in the USDT dividend compounding, actively destroying the coin price, and the pot automatically burns and reduces deflation every day.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 BHC 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 BHC 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 BHC 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 BHC 兌換 USD
$--
|1 BHC 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 BHC 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 BHC 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 BHC 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 BHC 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 BHC 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 BHC 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 BHC 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 BHC 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 BHC 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 BHC 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 BHC 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 BHC 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 BHC 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 BHC 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 BHC 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 BHC 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 BHC 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 BHC 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 BHC 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 BHC 兌換 MAD
.د.م--