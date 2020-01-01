Black Agnus（FTW）資訊

Black Agnus Token (FTW) is a revolutionary cryptocurrency project that combines the viral energy of meme culture with the transformative power of decentralized finance (DeFi). Designed to be both a fun and rewarding experience for its holders, Black Agnus aims to break the mold of traditional meme tokens by providing real-world financial utility while maintaining the light-hearted spirit of the internet’s most beloved memes. With a total supply of 10,000,000,000,000 FTW, Black Agnus is set to be a widely accessible token, fostering a strong and engaged community. Whether you’re a seasoned crypto enthusiast or a newcomer drawn in by the appeal of memes, Black Agnus offers something for everyone.