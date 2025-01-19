Bitxor 價格 (BXR)
今天 Bitxor (BXR) 的實時價格爲 0.00052852 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。BXR 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Bitxor 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 2.01 USD
- Bitxor 當天價格變化爲 -0.13%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BXR兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BXR 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Bitxor 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Bitxor 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0000924789。
在過去60天內，Bitxor 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0004677274。
在過去90天內，Bitxor 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.13%
|30天
|$ +0.0000924789
|+17.50%
|60天
|$ +0.0004677274
|+88.50%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Bitxor 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.00%
-0.13%
+17.51%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? BITXOR is a multi-layer decentralized POS (Proof-of-Stake) mining blockchain that enables reliable and easy-to-use application integration for scalability. What makes your project unique? Bitxor allows high customization at both the network and single-node levels. However, the entire network configuration, specified in the config-network.properties, must be the same for all nodes. Somewhat the node-specific design may vary among all nodes in the same network, which can be changed in config-node.properties. Bitxor has been designed to use an add-on/extension approach rather than supporting Turing-complete smart contracts. While complete smart contracts may allow greater flexibility for the user, they are also more error-prone from the user's perspective. An add-on model limits the operations performed on a blockchain and consequently has a smaller strike surface. In addition, it is much easier to optimize the performance of a single set of processes rather than an unlimited set. These features allow Bitxor to achieve the high performance it was designed for History of your project. had its beginnings as a test project between a community of buying and selling Cryptocurrencies (OTC), we initially held the decision to develop a collection token with the Tron network, which aims to maintain the core essence of decentralization throughout our CosmoSystem (August 2022). Shortly thereafter, a multidisciplinary team of highly talented professionals from Latin America and companies such as Kriptxor Corp, Microsula S.A. and Focus On Results S.A., where new ideas began to emerge, including the development of our own Blockchain. What’s next for your project? Bitxor is currently on the phase 8 of our Roadmap which is the "Exchanges Listing Phase" and this entails the kickoff of negotiations to list on cryptocurrency exchanges worldwide What can your token be used for? 1. DApps 2. Start-Stake 3. Control-Stake 4. Synthetics 5. Swap 6. PoS Mining
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 BXR 兌換 AUD
A$0.0008509172
|1 BXR 兌換 GBP
￡0.0004333864
|1 BXR 兌換 EUR
€0.0005126644
|1 BXR 兌換 USD
$0.00052852
|1 BXR 兌換 MYR
RM0.00237834
|1 BXR 兌換 TRY
₺0.0187254636
|1 BXR 兌換 JPY
¥0.0825918204
|1 BXR 兌換 RUB
₽0.0541680148
|1 BXR 兌換 INR
₹0.0457592616
|1 BXR 兌換 IDR
Rp8.6642609088
|1 BXR 兌換 PHP
₱0.030944846
|1 BXR 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.026637408
|1 BXR 兌換 BRL
R$0.003223972
|1 BXR 兌換 CAD
C$0.0007610688
|1 BXR 兌換 BDT
৳0.06421518
|1 BXR 兌換 NGN
₦0.8232386076
|1 BXR 兌換 UAH
₴0.0222559772
|1 BXR 兌換 VES
Bs0.02854008
|1 BXR 兌換 PKR
Rs0.1473408056
|1 BXR 兌換 KZT
₸0.2805278456
|1 BXR 兌換 THB
฿0.0181758028
|1 BXR 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0173830228
|1 BXR 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0004809532
|1 BXR 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0041118856
|1 BXR 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0053063408