Bitoro 價格 (BTORO)
今天 Bitoro (BTORO) 的實時價格爲 0.00587511 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.09M USD。BTORO 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Bitoro 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 5.16K USD
- Bitoro 當天價格變化爲 +2.54%
- 其循環供應量爲 185.22M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BTORO兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BTORO 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Bitoro 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00014553。
在過去30天內，Bitoro 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0270086785。
在過去60天內，Bitoro 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0243082934。
在過去90天內，Bitoro 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0042839918463802656。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00014553
|+2.54%
|30天
|$ +0.0270086785
|+459.71%
|60天
|$ +0.0243082934
|+413.75%
|90天
|$ +0.0042839918463802656
|+269.24%
Bitoro 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+1.27%
+2.54%
-1.46%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Bitoro consists of BitoroCore, a cutting-edge Layer-1 blockchain, and its flagship app, the Bitoro Network—a decentralized exchange (DEX) built to redefine trading. Together, they form a comprehensive ecosystem for professional traders, developers, and institutions. BitoroCore is engineered for the future of decentralized finance (DeFi). Built on the Cosmos SDK, it provides unmatched scalability, liquidity, and composability. Optimized for perpetuals, options, and prediction markets, it empowers seamless trading with features like EVM compatibility, gas-free transactions, and a single margin account. Secured by CometBFT's proof-of-stake consensus and powered by BTORO, the native token, BitoroCore delivers decentralization, speed, and reliability. Since its launch just seven months ago (March 2024), Bitoro Network has achieved remarkable milestones: over $5.6 billion in trading volume, nearly 70,000 active users, and 75 million BTORO tokens staked—representing nearly half the circulating supply. This success lays the foundation for BitoroCore’s evolution into a full-stack decentralized ecosystem. BitoroCore bridges digital and real-world assets (RWAs), creating a modular, open-source framework for community-driven innovation. Its high-throughput, low-latency performance is tailored to meet the demands of institutional-grade trading. Moreover, its design ensures that all aspects of the ecosystem — from trading to governance — operate transparently on-chain, putting power into the hands of BTORO holders. Join the movement shaping the future of finance. Whether by staking BTORO, participating in governance, or building the next generation of DeFi applications, the possibilities with Bitoro are limitless. The future of trust, transparency, and financial empowerment begins here.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 BTORO 兌換 AUD
A$0.0092826738
|1 BTORO 兌換 GBP
￡0.004700088
|1 BTORO 兌換 EUR
€0.0055813545
|1 BTORO 兌換 USD
$0.00587511
|1 BTORO 兌換 MYR
RM0.0256742307
|1 BTORO 兌換 TRY
₺0.2093889204
|1 BTORO 兌換 JPY
¥0.9166934133
|1 BTORO 兌換 RUB
₽0.5740569981
|1 BTORO 兌換 INR
₹0.5063169798
|1 BTORO 兌換 IDR
Rp94.7598254433
|1 BTORO 兌換 PHP
₱0.3422251575
|1 BTORO 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.2952242775
|1 BTORO 兌換 BRL
R$0.0347219001
|1 BTORO 兌換 CAD
C$0.0084014073
|1 BTORO 兌換 BDT
৳0.7167046689
|1 BTORO 兌換 NGN
₦9.1512475893
|1 BTORO 兌換 UAH
₴0.2462846112
|1 BTORO 兌換 VES
Bs0.32900616
|1 BTORO 兌換 PKR
Rs1.6360418817
|1 BTORO 兌換 KZT
₸3.0440707443
|1 BTORO 兌換 THB
฿0.1971686916
|1 BTORO 兌換 TWD
NT$0.1923511014
|1 BTORO 兌換 CHF
Fr0.005287599
|1 BTORO 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0457083558
|1 BTORO 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0585748467