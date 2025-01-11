Bitnet 價格 (BTN)
今天 Bitnet (BTN) 的實時價格爲 0.04699355 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 173.67K USD。BTN 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Bitnet 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 600.87K USD
- Bitnet 當天價格變化爲 +4.16%
- 其循環供應量爲 3.74M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BTN兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BTN 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Bitnet 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00187795。
在過去30天內，Bitnet 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0105442294。
在過去60天內，Bitnet 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0237832664。
在過去90天內，Bitnet 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0546824717284225。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00187795
|+4.16%
|30天
|$ -0.0105442294
|-22.43%
|60天
|$ -0.0237832664
|-50.60%
|90天
|$ -0.0546824717284225
|-53.78%
Bitnet 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.86%
+4.16%
-27.39%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Bitnet: Bridging Innovations and Foundational Principles in Blockchain Launched on July 14, 2023, Bitnet emerges as a transformative blockchain platform aiming to reconcile the legacy of Bitcoin’s trustlessness and decentralization with Ethereum’s technological advancements. It seeks to address the challenges that have historically prevented Ethereum and other subsequent blockchain projects from overtaking Bitcoin's dominant position in the market. Despite Ethereum's status as the second-most renowned blockchain, it has been unable to close the significant gap with Bitcoin, among other reasons, due to contentious initial coin distribution, a shift towards a proof-of-stake consensus model, and concerns over centralization and governance practices. Bitnet distinguishes itself by adopting Bitcoin’s principles of equitable launch while seamlessly integrating Ethereum’s innovations in smart contracts, scalability, and interoperability, alongside its own unique technological enhancements. This strategic fusion aims to set a new standard in the blockchain space by providing a secure, decentralized financial system that combines the best aspects of its predecessors. While still in its nascent phase and its impact speculative, Bitnet is positioned as a potential contender capable of challenging Bitcoin's supremacy, indicating a significant paradigm shift in the blockchain landscape.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 BTN 兌換 AUD
A$0.076129551
|1 BTN 兌換 GBP
￡0.0380647755
|1 BTN 兌換 EUR
€0.0455837435
|1 BTN 兌換 USD
$0.04699355
|1 BTN 兌換 MYR
RM0.2110010395
|1 BTN 兌換 TRY
₺1.664511541
|1 BTN 兌換 JPY
¥7.4094730285
|1 BTN 兌換 RUB
₽4.7759544865
|1 BTN 兌換 INR
₹4.0503740745
|1 BTN 兌換 IDR
Rp770.385942312
|1 BTN 兌換 PHP
₱2.77261945
|1 BTN 兌換 EGP
￡E.2.3745840815
|1 BTN 兌換 BRL
R$0.287600526
|1 BTN 兌換 CAD
C$0.067670712
|1 BTN 兌換 BDT
৳5.732273229
|1 BTN 兌換 NGN
₦72.857860049
|1 BTN 兌換 UAH
₴1.986887294
|1 BTN 兌換 VES
Bs2.49065815
|1 BTN 兌換 PKR
Rs13.0862938685
|1 BTN 兌換 KZT
₸24.798496335
|1 BTN 兌換 THB
฿1.629736314
|1 BTN 兌換 TWD
NT$1.5559564405
|1 BTN 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0427641305
|1 BTN 兌換 HKD
HK$0.365609819
|1 BTN 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.471815242