BitCore 價格 (BTX)
今天 BitCore (BTX) 的實時價格爲 0.092189 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.82M USD。BTX 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
BitCore 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 63.15 USD
- BitCore 當天價格變化爲 -3.99%
- 其循環供應量爲 19.70M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BTX兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BTX 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，BitCore 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00383762172500728。
在過去30天內，BitCore 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0391968821。
在過去60天內，BitCore 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0671016258。
在過去90天內，BitCore 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.06074964238032945。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00383762172500728
|-3.99%
|30天
|$ -0.0391968821
|-42.51%
|60天
|$ -0.0671016258
|-72.78%
|90天
|$ +0.06074964238032945
|+193.23%
BitCore 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.74%
-3.99%
-13.83%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
BitCore is a cryptocurrency that is a UTXO fork of Bitcoin. Although you hear about hard forks, many people only know about hard Bitcoin forks, such as Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin Gold; in contrast, few people know about BitCore or hybrid forks. Using Bitcoin's source code and technology, BitCore created a new blockchain; it made sure that the blockchain size was smaller and scalability was better. In addition, block timings are faster than Bitcoin, making mining ASIC-resistant as well. BitCore created a new blockchain on April 24, 2017. It took a snapshot of Bitcoin transaction and created 5 million transactions to fill all public addresses belonging to people who own 0.01 BTC or more. The funding ratio is 0.5 BTX: 1.0 BTC, but if you held bitcoins at the time of the snapshot, then you can apply for your share of BTX at a 1:1 conversion until October 30. BitCore is the first cryptocurrency that is a UTXO fork. But it is more than just a hybrid fork. It has tried to improve Bitcoin and solve the problems that plague it. For example, BitCore uses the MEGA-BTX consensus algorithm that is ASIC-resistant. This means that centralization of mining power is not possible, as the playing field is level and everyone has more or less the same opportunities. In addition, BitCore has 10 MB Segwit-enabled blocks that make the network capable of handling 17.6 billion transactions per year or 48 million transactions per day. BitCore is a cryptocurrency that promises a lot, especially with the new implementations that have made it algorithm and Masternodes platform, giving the entire crypto community the opportunity to mine BTX with PoW or Masternodes, even BTX holders can mine it with both PoW and Masternodes.
