Bitcoin Wizard Mascot 價格 (BTCWIZ)
今天 Bitcoin Wizard Mascot (BTCWIZ) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 128.21K USD。BTCWIZ 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Bitcoin Wizard Mascot 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 4.33K USD
- Bitcoin Wizard Mascot 當天價格變化爲 -19.27%
- 其循環供應量爲 999.69M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BTCWIZ兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BTCWIZ 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Bitcoin Wizard Mascot 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Bitcoin Wizard Mascot 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Bitcoin Wizard Mascot 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Bitcoin Wizard Mascot 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-19.27%
|30天
|$ 0
|-79.76%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Bitcoin Wizard Mascot 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-2.73%
-19.27%
-35.77%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
BTCWIZ is a funny and silly memecoin and it’s the official and inseparable Mascot of Bitcoin, the magical guide that supports and amplifies the power of the king of cryptocurrencies. Founded within the legendary College of Bitcoin Wizardry, BTCWIZ merges magic and crypto, creating a dedicated and visionary community that celebrates the true essence of "MaGiC InTeRnet MoNey." The magical journey began in 2013, when a Reddit user, u/mavensbot, created an illustration of the Bitcoin Wizard for r/Bitcoin, accompanied by the phrase "Magic Internet Money." This image brought a wave of attention to Bitcoin, raising its value and marking the start of the Bitcoin Wizard’s story. Today, BTCWIZ continues this tradition, keeping its strong bond with Bitcoin and guiding the community through the power of blockchain. Every wizard in the College HODLs BTCWIZ and BTC as symbols of loyalty.
