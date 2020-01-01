Bitcoin Pay（BTCPAY）資訊

Bitcoin Pay is a triple point asset: it’s a store of value, a capital asset, and a consumable asset. It is a decentralized self-hosted blockchain peer-to-peer payment processor. It defends the motive of Bitcoin as “Peer-to-peer electronic payments”. With low fees and decentralized in nature, the growth opportunity of Bitcoin Pay worldwide is enormous. we aim to promote and adopt cryptocurrencies through Bitcoinpay where consumer would buy product and pay BTCPAY with minimum gas fees. Bitcoin Pay acts as borderless and contactless payment technology designed on Binance Smart Chain. Bitcoin Pay allows payment with your crypto anywhere

Connect wallet with exchange where you access your crypto and withdraw cash at ATM

Pay with both Visa & Master Card

Free plastic card for payment by one tap

Get cashbacks from making payments by Bitcoin Pay wallet