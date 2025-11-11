Bitcoin Limited Edition（BTCLE）代幣經濟學

深入了解 Bitcoin Limited Edition（BTCLE），包括其代幣供應、分配模型以及實時市場數據。
更新時間：2025-11-11 08:16:07 (UTC+8)
Bitcoin Limited Edition（BTCLE）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析

快速了解 Bitcoin Limited Edition（BTCLE）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。

市值：
$ 25.78M
總供應量：
$ 210.00K
流通量：
$ 200.17K
FDV (完全稀釋估值)：
$ 27.04M
最高價：
$ 137.88
最低價：
$ 125.09
目前價格：
$ 128.8
Bitcoin Limited Edition（BTCLE）資訊

About BTCLE

What is Bitcoin Limited Edition? Bitcoin Limited Edition (BTCLE) is more than just another token—it represents a bold redefinition of scarcity in a market oversaturated with speculative cryptocurrencies. As part of a broader vision to launch Bitcoin Layer 2 Limited, BTCLE stands at the forefront of innovation, combining exclusivity, transparency, and decentralization with a long-term roadmap to reshape blockchain finance. At its core, BTCLE is not simply an investment; it is a vision for the future of finance, where scarcity meets innovation. With the upcoming Bitcoin Layer 2 Limited initiative, we are building a scalable, efficient, and secure second layer anchored to the Bitcoin blockchain—the most secure network in existence. With a clear goal to bridge Real World Assets (RWA) into crypto, we are providing a simplified and accessible pathway for the next billion users still tied to traditional finance. Through BTCLE governance, stakeholders will help shape a democratized financial system, empowering individuals and communities to participate in this new decentralized economy.

Supply Details Max Supply: 210,000 BTCLE Total Supply: 210,000 BTCLE Circulating Supply: 21,000 BTCLE

Locked & Vested: 189,000 BTCLE Vesting Timeline: 10 years

Tokenomics & Liquidity

BTCLE follows strict security and decentralization policies to ensure long-term sustainability and trust: Token Lock: Tokens vested gradually over 10 years, preventing sudden supply shocks.

Liquidity Lock: Liquidity is permanently locked, ensuring price stability and community trust.

Fair Distribution: No single entity holds disproportionate control, guaranteeing a balanced market structure.

Contract Renouncement: Smart contract ownership is renounced, ensuring full decentralization and eliminating central control.

This framework provides the foundation for a sustainable, community-driven cryptocurrency designed to grow securely and transparently for the long term.

幣種官網：
https://www.bitcoin-limitededition.com/
幣種白皮書：
https://www.bitcoin-limitededition.com/?page=whitepaper

Bitcoin Limited Edition（BTCLE）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景

了解 Bitcoin Limited Edition（BTCLE）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。

關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：

總供應量（Total Supply）：

已創建或將要創建的 BTCLE 代幣的最大數量。

流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：

目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。

最大供應量（Max Supply）：

BTCLE 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。

完全稀釋估值（FDV）：

目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。

通脹率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。

為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？

流通供應量高 = 流動性強。

最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。

代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。

FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。

現在您已經了解了 BTCLE 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 BTCLE 代幣的實時價格吧！

BTCLE 價格預測

想知道 BTCLE 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 BTCLE 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。

免責聲明

代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。

