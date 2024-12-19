Bitcoin Gold 價格 (BTG)
今天 Bitcoin Gold (BTG) 的實時價格爲 18.54 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 324.19M USD。BTG 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Bitcoin Gold 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 99.10M USD
- Bitcoin Gold 當天價格變化爲 +2.56%
- 其循環供應量爲 17.51M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BTG兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BTG 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Bitcoin Gold 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.463441。
在過去30天內，Bitcoin Gold 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -7.8627305700。
在過去60天內，Bitcoin Gold 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -3.8278573920。
在過去90天內，Bitcoin Gold 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -4.5636664327703。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.463441
|+2.56%
|30天
|$ -7.8627305700
|-42.40%
|60天
|$ -3.8278573920
|-20.64%
|90天
|$ -4.5636664327703
|-19.75%
Bitcoin Gold 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.13%
+2.56%
-30.49%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Bitcoin Gold hopes to change the paradigm around mining on the Bitcoin blockchain. According to the founders, the Bitcoin blockchain has become too centralized. Large companies with huge banks of mining computers now mine the vast majority of Bitcoin. For the founders of Bitcoin Gold, having large companies control the Bitcoin network defeats the purpose of a decentralized ledger and peer-to-peer currencies. In response, they’ve initialized the Bitcoin Gold project. It’s an alternate fork of the Bitcoin blockchain that implements changes that make mining more equitable. The goal of Bitcoin Gold is to create a network where anyone can become a miner with only basic hardware. As a result, Bitcoin Gold mining would be spread among many miners, instead of a few large companies.There have several features such as decentralization. Bitcoin Gold decentralizes mining by adopting a PoW algorithm, Equihash-BTG, which cannot be run on the specialty equipment used for Bitcoin mining (ASIC miners.) This gives ordinary users a fair opportunity to mine with common GPUs. Besides, there have fair distribution. Hard forking Bitcoin’s blockchain fairly and efficiently distributes 16.5 million BTG immediately to people all over the world who have interest in cryptos. Other methods, such as creating coins with a new genesis block, concentrate ownership within a small group. There also have a replay protection. To ensure the safety of the Bitcoin ecosystem, Bitcoin Gold has implemented full replay protection and unique wallet addresses, essential features that protect users and their coins from several kinds of accidents and malicious threats. Most new mineable cryptocurrencies involve ASIC-resistant hashing algorithms, and it’s becoming something of an industry standard to promote decentralization. In that respect, Bitcoin Gold holds a lot to be excited about. At its core, it’s about transitioning the Bitcoin network to more decentralized mining. However, as we saw above, there’s not much evidence that the current Bitcoin mining system is broken. There have been some small complaints, and it’s not ideal that the network is so centralized. Nevertheless, miners on Bitcoin have a lot to lose if they wield their power too aggressively. There are also new entrants to the Bitcoin mining community that are decentralizing control from a few key ASIC farms. The general consensus from Bitcoin experts is there’s not enough new in Bitcoin Gold to warrant an independent investment. While it certainly doesn’t hurt to hold onto your free BTG that you receive as a result of the fork (if you owned Bitcoin before Oct 24), wait until the dust settles before deciding whether to buy more."
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
