Bitcoin Diamond 價格 (BCD)
今天 Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) 的實時價格爲 0.069175 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 13.00M USD。BCD 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Bitcoin Diamond 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 23.33K USD
- Bitcoin Diamond 當天價格變化爲 -8.31%
- 其循環供應量爲 188.16M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BCD兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BCD 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Bitcoin Diamond 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00627209279713718。
在過去30天內，Bitcoin Diamond 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0149489388。
在過去60天內，Bitcoin Diamond 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0068647402。
在過去90天內，Bitcoin Diamond 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00304011766412168。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00627209279713718
|-8.31%
|30天
|$ -0.0149489388
|-21.61%
|60天
|$ +0.0068647402
|+9.92%
|90天
|$ +0.00304011766412168
|+4.60%
Bitcoin Diamond 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.73%
-8.31%
-20.30%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a fork of Bitcoin that occurs at the predetermined height of block 495,866 and therewith a new chain will be generated as the BCD. Bitcoin Diamond miners will begin creating blocks with a new proof-of-work algorithm, and will consecutively develop and enhance the protection for account transfer and privacy based on original features of BTC. This will cause a bifurcation of the Bitcoin blockchain. The original Bitcoin blockchain will continue unaltered, but a new branch of the blockchain will split off from the original chain. It shares the same transaction history with Bitcoin until it starts branching and coming into a unique block from which it diverges. As a result of this process, a new cryptocurrency was created which we call “Bitcoin Diamond”. Bitcoin Diamond coin could win over a lot of Bitcoin users with its faster transaction times, lower fees and easier access to new users. Bitcoin is a hugely popular coin but it can be quite difficult to use! Many critics of Bitcoin argue that the coin won’t be a valid replacement for normal money until users can make small purchases; quickly and easily. A network offering these features will also appeal to small businesses dealing in low priced, high-volume goods like coffee or fast food. However, in my opinion the price of Bitcoin Diamond will have to be more stable before it attracts any big-brand clients like Starbucks or McDonalds. One of the main safety features of blockchain technology is encryption. Private personal information is hidden using computer code. Some critics of Bitcoin think that not enough user information is encrypted. For example, all transactions and their amounts can be seen by anyone using the Bitcoin network. This can make tracing the real identities of users fairly easy for governments and other organizations. The team behind Bitcoin Diamond wanted to encrypt more user information. However, they have recently decided not to add more privacy features to BCD. They feel that governments will soon start passing laws that stop cryptocurrencies from hiding user data. In a statement published on Medium, the team noted Japan and Russia as examples of this trend. Bitcoin Diamond is processing much larger blocks than Bitcoin in the same amount of time. Larger blocks mean more transactions and a quicker average transaction time. Bitcoin Diamond makes it easy to mine BCD with less powerful computers. GPU mining allows more users to get involved in supporting the network and this can only be a good thing. Bitcoin is the world’s top cryptocurrency but it’s still quite difficult to use. Diamond coin’s high transaction speeds and low price could make it perfect for buying and selling small and inexpensive products like coffee or bus tickets.
|1 BCD 兌換 AUD
A$0.11068
|1 BCD 兌換 GBP
￡0.05464825
|1 BCD 兌換 EUR
€0.066408
|1 BCD 兌換 USD
$0.069175
|1 BCD 兌換 MYR
RM0.3112875
|1 BCD 兌換 TRY
₺2.42596725
|1 BCD 兌換 JPY
¥10.8507905
|1 BCD 兌換 RUB
₽7.1679135
|1 BCD 兌換 INR
₹5.8867925
|1 BCD 兌換 IDR
Rp1,134.016212
|1 BCD 兌換 PHP
₱4.08478375
|1 BCD 兌換 EGP
￡E.3.5210075
|1 BCD 兌換 BRL
R$0.43649425
|1 BCD 兌換 CAD
C$0.09892025
|1 BCD 兌換 BDT
৳8.2664125
|1 BCD 兌換 NGN
₦107.58096
|1 BCD 兌換 UAH
₴2.90327475
|1 BCD 兌換 VES
Bs3.45875
|1 BCD 兌換 PKR
Rs19.247252
|1 BCD 兌換 KZT
₸36.15984775
|1 BCD 兌換 THB
฿2.38722925
|1 BCD 兌換 TWD
NT$2.2564885
|1 BCD 兌換 CHF
Fr0.06156575
|1 BCD 兌換 HKD
HK$0.53748975
|1 BCD 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.6903665