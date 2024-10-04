Bitcoin Cat（SASHA）資訊

Bitcoin is more than just a digital currency; it has inspired the creation of a meme coin named Sasha, in honor of the beloved cat raised by Meredith Patterson and the late Len Sassaman. Len Sassaman, an influential figure in the cypherpunk community, is often rumored to be the mysterious founder of Bitcoin, further deepening the connection between Sasha and the Bitcoin legacy. Due to this intriguing association, Sasha has earned the affectionate nickname "Bitcoin Cat." The Sasha coin ($Sasha) was officially launched on October 4th, 2024, on the Solana blockchain. Since its inception, it has transitioned to being fully community-driven, reflecting its growing popularity and the strong sense of community among its supporters.