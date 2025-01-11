Bitci Racing Token 價格 (BRACE)
今天 Bitci Racing Token (BRACE) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 45.99K USD。BRACE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Bitci Racing Token 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 3.59K USD
- Bitci Racing Token 當天價格變化爲 +4.70%
- 其循環供應量爲 14.02B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BRACE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BRACE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Bitci Racing Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Bitci Racing Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Bitci Racing Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Bitci Racing Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+4.70%
|30天
|$ 0
|+3.58%
|60天
|$ 0
|+14.55%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Bitci Racing Token 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.09%
+4.70%
-0.32%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
With the development of technology, crypto assets gained the meaning to be more popular day by day. Crypto assets, which may be used in many areas, have expanded their usage areas and led different sectors. Changing and transforming end-user behavior has prioritized the need for a sharing and experience ecosystem in an increasingly digital world.Interactions now take place outside the race day, whenever and wherever the “participant community” desires. This process is getting more and more personal. It is predicted that companies that successfully realize this digital transformation process will be able to get more contribution by using the power of the community, such as teams.Therefore, the experience and social interaction, which is even more meaningful to the community, shall be able to turn into an economic and social activity that will contribute to the team in these periods. Worldwide interest in motor sports is increasing day by day. In a world ruled by the commodification of time, community-based projects aim to achieve success together, considering community views. In the processes of uniting motorsports teams and motorsports fans, it is aimed to increase fan interaction by using blockchain technology.
