什麼是Bitchemical Token (BCHEC)

MEET THE FUTURE OF CHEMISTRY Transform chemistry research with AI, digital technology and automation. Drive innovation in the chemical industries. Bitchemical Artificial Intelligence As Bitchemical Technologies, we have combined blockchain applications with the chemical industry since our establishment in 2020. As of 2023, we started our work to offer artificial intelligence applications, the technology of the future, to the service of the chemical industry. The Bitchemical Token was created by Bitchemical LAB & AI in order to financially support, develop research and development and innovation studies and to provide high-value earnings to its investors.

Bitchemical Token (BCHEC) 資源 白皮書 官網