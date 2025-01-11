什麼是bitcastle (CASTLE)

Where can bitCastle be traded? You can trade bitcastle on P2PB2B. Popular trading pairs for bitcastle in the market includes CASTLE/USD, CASTLE/CAD, CASTLE/AUD, CASTLE/GBP, CASTLE/INR, and CASTLE/PHP. bitcastle is a global crypto-to-crypto exchange platform launched on 11 July 2019. Notable features of the platform include 0% transaction fee for major currency pairs, and the High&Low binary trading option. Several High&Low modes are included, among which the Lightning mode, which allows users to see return on their investment in as little as 5 seconds. With a clear interface, transaction fee-free trading of major pairs and the simplicity of the High&Low feature, bitcastle aims to be a platform that can be enjoyed by both seasoned traders as well as beginners. CASTLE is bitcastle's native token. CASTLE can be used in the future as a means to reduce transaction fees on the platform by up to 50%. By regularly buying back and burning some of the tokens, the volume will decrease and the value increase.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

bitcastle (CASTLE) 資源 官網