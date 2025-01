什麼是BitCanna (BCNA)

BitCanna has been founded by and for the cannabis industry to solve issues around banking, identity and supply chain management. To fulfil this purpose in the cannabis industry it is important to be an impartial player in the industry offering utilities and services to each and everyone in the market, ranging from producers, to intermediaries to end consumers. This requires BitCanna to be more than just a company offering tools, but an interlinked set of features making one complete platform where everyone can find what they need; consumers, the industry and governments alike. These tools will comprise payments, identifications, reviews, supply chain tracking, finding stores and gathering knowledge. Build on the Cosmos-SDK we are ready to deliver the products to revolutionize the cannabis industry.

BitCanna (BCNA) 資源 官網