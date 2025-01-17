Biokript 價格 (BKPT)
今天 Biokript (BKPT) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。BKPT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Biokript 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 88.67 USD
- Biokript 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BKPT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BKPT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Biokript 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Biokript 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Biokript 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Biokript 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-26.62%
|60天
|$ 0
|+10.28%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Biokript 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
-22.11%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Biokript is the first hybrid Shariah-compliant crypto exchange. What makes your project unique? Biokript is unique because it offers it's users a trading option free from interest, or anything against shariah standards. It also employs a Mudharabah profit-sharing model where the exchange splits its profit 50/50 with the users. History of your project. The idea for Biokript was conceived in 2017 after the growing inefficiencies of fully centralized crypto-trading platforms. The whole cryptocurrency movement started with a desire for decentralization where institutions who are the middle-men are eliminated and users are in full control of their own funds. Biokript was created to provide a solution to the pain-points of users who want to take part in Shariah-compliant crypto trading and to those who lost their money to fully centralized and decentralized exchanges. What’s next for your project? Biokript will be extending their reach to the MENA region. Biokript also aims to have liquidity mining and fiat integration with their platform. Immediately after the presale, they will be listing on DEX, then on the CEX shortly after. They are launching their learn to earn campaign within their second quarter to boost their on ramping initiative. What can your token be used for? Biokript tokens are used as the method of distribution of profit-shares that they generates through trading fees.
|1 BKPT 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 BKPT 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 BKPT 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 BKPT 兌換 USD
$--
|1 BKPT 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 BKPT 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 BKPT 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 BKPT 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 BKPT 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 BKPT 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 BKPT 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 BKPT 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 BKPT 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 BKPT 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 BKPT 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 BKPT 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 BKPT 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 BKPT 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 BKPT 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 BKPT 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 BKPT 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 BKPT 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 BKPT 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 BKPT 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 BKPT 兌換 MAD
.د.م--