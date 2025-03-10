Billy Bets by Virtuals 價格 ($BILLY)
今天 Billy Bets by Virtuals ($BILLY) 的實時價格爲 0.00359471 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 3.60M USD。$BILLY 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Billy Bets by Virtuals 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 90.37K USD
- Billy Bets by Virtuals 當天價格變化爲 -9.96%
- 其循環供應量爲 1000.00M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 $BILLY兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 $BILLY 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Billy Bets by Virtuals 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000397994002356191。
在過去30天內，Billy Bets by Virtuals 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Billy Bets by Virtuals 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Billy Bets by Virtuals 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000397994002356191
|-9.96%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Billy Bets by Virtuals 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.89%
-9.96%
-57.50%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Billy Bets is an autonomous AI agent designed to revolutionize the sports betting experience. By integrating SportsTensor intelligence, Sportsdata.io data and tracking and analyzing the behavior of top-performing bettors, Billy delivers accurate and data-driven betting recommendations, serving as an invaluable resource for bettors, providing insights into critical facts and trends tailored to the games they care about. With its advanced analytics and real-time updates, Billy not only empowers users to make more informed decisions in the competitive world of sports betting but also autonomously places these bets itself via on-chain betting sites. Billy is poised to become the most influential sports bettor of all time. Billy is on 24/7, continually improving it's edge, and interacting with its fans online, providing them actionable information that can help them make more informed bets.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 $BILLY 兌換 AUD
A$0.0056796418
|1 $BILLY 兌換 GBP
￡0.0027679267
|1 $BILLY 兌換 EUR
€0.0033071332
|1 $BILLY 兌換 USD
$0.00359471
|1 $BILLY 兌換 MYR
RM0.0158526711
|1 $BILLY 兌換 TRY
₺0.131206915
|1 $BILLY 兌換 JPY
¥0.5302556721
|1 $BILLY 兌換 RUB
₽0.3197135074
|1 $BILLY 兌換 INR
₹0.3132070823
|1 $BILLY 兌換 IDR
Rp58.9296627024
|1 $BILLY 兌換 PHP
₱0.205976883
|1 $BILLY 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.1820001673
|1 $BILLY 兌換 BRL
R$0.0207774238
|1 $BILLY 兌換 CAD
C$0.0051404353
|1 $BILLY 兌換 BDT
৳0.4372245773
|1 $BILLY 兌換 NGN
₦5.4465248565
|1 $BILLY 兌換 UAH
₴0.1483177346
|1 $BILLY 兌換 VES
Bs0.23006144
|1 $BILLY 兌換 PKR
Rs1.0074534246
|1 $BILLY 兌換 KZT
₸1.766440494
|1 $BILLY 兌換 THB
฿0.1211776741
|1 $BILLY 兌換 TWD
NT$0.1180502764
|1 $BILLY 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0031273977
|1 $BILLY 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0279308967
|1 $BILLY 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0349765283
|1 $BILLY 兌換 MXN
$0.0728288246