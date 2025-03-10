什麼是Billy Bets by Virtuals ($BILLY)

Billy Bets is an autonomous AI agent designed to revolutionize the sports betting experience. By integrating SportsTensor intelligence, Sportsdata.io data and tracking and analyzing the behavior of top-performing bettors, Billy delivers accurate and data-driven betting recommendations, serving as an invaluable resource for bettors, providing insights into critical facts and trends tailored to the games they care about. With its advanced analytics and real-time updates, Billy not only empowers users to make more informed decisions in the competitive world of sports betting but also autonomously places these bets itself via on-chain betting sites. Billy is poised to become the most influential sports bettor of all time. Billy is on 24/7, continually improving it's edge, and interacting with its fans online, providing them actionable information that can help them make more informed bets.

Billy Bets by Virtuals ($BILLY) 資源 官網