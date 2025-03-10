什麼是BIGFACTS (BIGFACTS)

$BIGFACTS is a community driven meme token that brings together the elements of Bigfoot, blockchain technology and meme culture. It aims to build a community where individuals can share truths and life insights through engaging and humorous memes. The project leverages memes as a tool for collective learning and effective information sharing. $BIGFACTS successfully merges the fun aspects of meme culture with the transparency and security of blockchain technology, fostering a vibrant and interactive community space. Importantly, it does this without encouraging financial investment, focusing instead on the educational and communal benefits of participation.

