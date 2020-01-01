Big Balls Birds（BALLS）資訊

BIG BALLS BIRDS is the token built upon the community of meme enjoyers who aim to bring the change for the TON ecosystem by quality of the community engagement and performance.

$BALLS is a game token, make in-game purchases it currency. Earnings are directly related to the game: collect coins and invite friends to farm $BALLS.

Pass balls between poles, compete for the title of the biggest balls and collect coins that will be converted into a token after listing