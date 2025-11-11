Beta Finance is the permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.

Lenders are able to now earn risk-free yield (as high as 1000+%) on not only popular assets, but also the long tail of crypto assets, including yield farmed tokens, that exist today! Easily deposit your tokens on Beta into the token's money market, or create it yourself if it's not there yet.

Borrowers are able to borrow crypto assets by supplying ETH and/or Stablecoin as collateral. This gives users flexibility when interacting with other protocols that requires using assets they currently do not have without losing their current positions.

Traders are able to short sell any crypto asset by using their ETH and/or Stablecoin as collateral. Beta provides an integrated "1-Click" Short that makes initiating and managing short positions simple.

Liquidators are able to earn a premium bounty reward for monitoring and liquidating under-collateralized positions.