BESC LLC 價格 (BESC)
今天 BESC LLC (BESC) 的實時價格爲 0.697043 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 643.67K USD。BESC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
BESC LLC 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 7.27K USD
- BESC LLC 當天價格變化爲 +3.10%
- 其循環供應量爲 918.15K USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BESC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BESC 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，BESC LLC 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.02096055。
在過去30天內，BESC LLC 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0752038995。
在過去60天內，BESC LLC 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0752038995。
在過去90天內，BESC LLC 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.02096055
|+3.10%
|30天
|$ +0.0752038995
|+10.79%
|60天
|$ +0.0752038995
|+10.79%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
BESC LLC 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-1.06%
+3.10%
-12.83%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
BESC LLC is a Solana-based cryptocurrency project that integrates real-world business revenue with blockchain technology. The project is centered around a utility token that provides holders with dividends from the profits of Builders Edge Services & Construction, a company specializing in residential and commercial construction services. Beyond revenue sharing, BESC LLC includes an in-house casino and a centralized exchange, expanding its ecosystem. The casino uses the token for gaming, and the exchange facilitates digital asset trading. This multifaceted approach offers diverse use cases for the token, enhancing its utility within the ecosystem. The project's integration with Builders Edge Services & Construction allows token holders to benefit from a non-crypto revenue stream, reducing the volatility typically associated with digital assets. The dividend structure distributes a portion of the company’s profits to token holders, incentivizing long-term participation. BESC LLC leverages Solana’s fast and low-cost transactions to create an efficient and scalable ecosystem that bridges blockchain assets with real-world business operations. The roadmap includes expanding the business-backed crypto model, integrating with more industries, and continually improving financial distribution mechanisms. This unique combination of traditional business backing and blockchain innovation offers a sustainable model for token utility and value creation.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
