Besa Gaming positions itself as a blockchain-based gaming project aimed at providing a multifaceted gaming ecosystem. It enables players to earn real money and play with friends, or other players worldwide, through various gaming modes, including single and multiple player options. Employing its native cryptocurrency, $Besa tokens, the project seeks to merge the realms of gaming and cryptocurrency, allowing players to accrue rewards and enhance their gaming experience.
What Makes Besa Project Unique? The project intertwines the vibrant world of gaming with decentralized finance through its $Besa tokens and NFT integrations. The uniqueness stems from its model of rewarding players, both through gameplay and by holding tokens and NFTs. Players can earn by participating in games, while token holders and NFT owners receive a share from a 4% tax on token sales and player winnings, respectively. Besa Gaming promotes both competitive and cooperative multiplayer options, alongside conventional single-player modes, expanding the utility and functionality of its ecosystem.
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 BESA 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
BESA 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 BESA 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 BESA 代幣的實時價格吧！
