Besa Gaming Company 價格 (BESA)
今天 Besa Gaming Company (BESA) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。BESA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Besa Gaming Company 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 219.46 USD
- Besa Gaming Company 當天價格變化爲 -26.30%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BESA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BESA 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Besa Gaming Company 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Besa Gaming Company 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Besa Gaming Company 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Besa Gaming Company 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-26.30%
|30天
|$ 0
|+27.75%
|60天
|$ 0
|-37.64%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Besa Gaming Company 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.33%
-26.30%
+8.25%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Besa Gaming positions itself as a blockchain-based gaming project aimed at providing a multifaceted gaming ecosystem. It enables players to earn real money and play with friends, or other players worldwide, through various gaming modes, including single and multiple player options. Employing its native cryptocurrency, $Besa tokens, the project seeks to merge the realms of gaming and cryptocurrency, allowing players to accrue rewards and enhance their gaming experience. What Makes Besa Project Unique? The project intertwines the vibrant world of gaming with decentralized finance through its $Besa tokens and NFT integrations. The uniqueness stems from its model of rewarding players, both through gameplay and by holding tokens and NFTs. Players can earn by participating in games, while token holders and NFT owners receive a share from a 4% tax on token sales and player winnings, respectively. Besa Gaming promotes both competitive and cooperative multiplayer options, alongside conventional single-player modes, expanding the utility and functionality of its ecosystem.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
