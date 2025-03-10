BeramoniumCoin 價格 (BERAMO)
今天 BeramoniumCoin (BERAMO) 的實時價格爲 0.00284957 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 768.11K USD。BERAMO 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
BeramoniumCoin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 9.26K USD
- BeramoniumCoin 當天價格變化爲 -15.40%
- 其循環供應量爲 268.94M USD
今天內，BeramoniumCoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000519084425926641。
在過去30天內，BeramoniumCoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，BeramoniumCoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，BeramoniumCoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000519084425926641
|-15.40%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
BeramoniumCoin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-1.76%
-15.40%
-43.84%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Beramonium is a premier Berachain-native gaming studio, building a multi-game ecosystem powered by Berachain. The first title, Beramonium Chronicles: Gemhunters, is an idle-RPG with Play & Earn (P&E) mechanics, where players send NFT-based Characters on missions to earn Gems and Equipment. These rewards enhance gameplay and unlock additional benefits within the Berachain ecosystem. Expanding on this foundation, Beramonium Chronicles: Adventures introduces a full-3D RPG designed to bridge the gap between web2 and web3 gaming. With seamless blockchain integration, players can engage at their own pace: in casual and fun way or through "degen way" with advanced economics & game-theory. $BERAMO is at the center of the Beramonium ecosystem. It's a heavily deflationary token that powers in-game mechanics. Beramonium aims to redefine sustainable web3 gaming by leveraging Berachain’s Proof of Liquidity (PoL) to create a positive-sum rewards system rather than relying on traditional player-extractive models.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
