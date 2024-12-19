bemo Staked TON 價格 (STTON)
今天 bemo Staked TON (STTON) 的實時價格爲 5.71 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 85.16M USD。STTON 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
bemo Staked TON 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 905.39K USD
- bemo Staked TON 當天價格變化爲 -5.75%
- 其循環供應量爲 14.91M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 STTON兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 STTON 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，bemo Staked TON 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.348852476346225。
在過去30天內，bemo Staked TON 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.1897198890。
在過去60天內，bemo Staked TON 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.1622051120。
在過去90天內，bemo Staked TON 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.2600736744915215。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.348852476346225
|-5.75%
|30天
|$ -0.1897198890
|-3.32%
|60天
|$ +0.1622051120
|+2.84%
|90天
|$ -0.2600736744915215
|-4.35%
bemo Staked TON 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.39%
-5.75%
-15.43%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
bemo is a non-custodial liquid staking protocol built on The Open Network (TON) blockchain. It is the first liquid staking application on TON. bemo allows users to stake TON tokens and receive stTON tokens in return, which can be freely used in DeFi while continuously earning staking rewards. Users stake TON tokens in the bemo app. After confirming the transaction, they receive stTON tokens, representing their share in the staking pool. The amount of stTON received is determined by the smart contract based on the current stTON/TON exchange rate. The staked TON tokens join the overall staking pool, which supports the TON blockchain. For this, they receive rewards. After each validation round, the rewards, minus the bemo fee, are added to the staking pool, increasing its size. As the staking pool grows, so does the price of stTON. The bemo Incentive Program aims to engage users and deepen their understanding of DeFi on the TON blockchain. With bemo, you already earn staking rewards and additional yield on your stTON in DeFi. The incentive program allows users to earn stXP for actions with stTON tokens: minting, holding, providing liquidity for DEX, and lending. In Q4 2024, users will be able to convert stXP into $BMO tokens.
