BelievePad（BPAD）資訊

BelievePad is the next evolution of the Believe ecosystem — a new, web-native interface built with the same mission: to support and showcase tokens within the Believe network. Designed for speed and simplicity, BelievePad offers a seamless, on-chain trading experience using bonding curve mechanics for dynamic token pricing. As tokens hit predefined market cap thresholds, they’re automatically added to liquidity pools, boosting discoverability and tradability. Users can earn boost points by trading, which increase token visibility on the platform. These boosts decay over time, encouraging continuous engagement. At its core, BelievePad is the central hub for discovering, trading, and amplifying community-driven tokens — where belief becomes value.