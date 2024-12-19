今天 believe in something (DTF) 的實時價格爲 0.00992863 USD 。目前其市值爲 $ 9.89M USD 。DTF 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。 believe in something 的主要市場表現： - 24 小時交易量爲 $ 362.27K USD - believe in something 當天價格變化爲 -1.19% - 其循環供應量爲 999.99M USD

believe in something (DTF) 價格表現 USD

今天內，believe in something 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000120220356677417。

在過去30天內，believe in something 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0001010575。

在過去60天內，believe in something 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。

在過去90天內，believe in something 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。

時間段 漲跌幅 (USD) 漲跌幅 (%) 今日 $ -0.000120220356677417 -1.19% 30天 $ +0.0001010575 +1.02% 60天 $ 0 -- 90天 $ 0 --

believe in something (DTF) 價格分析

believe in something 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：

24H最低價 $ 0.00853609$ 0.00853609 $ 0.00853609 24H最高價 $ 0.01008019$ 0.01008019 $ 0.01008019 歷史最高 $ 0.04161922$ 0.04161922 $ 0.04161922 漲跌幅（1H） +4.42% 漲跌幅（1D） -1.19% 漲跌幅（7D） -27.89%

believe in something (DTF) 市場信息

深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：