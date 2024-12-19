believe in something 價格 (DTF)
今天 believe in something (DTF) 的實時價格爲 0.00992863 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 9.89M USD。DTF 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
believe in something 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 362.27K USD
- believe in something 當天價格變化爲 -1.19%
- 其循環供應量爲 999.99M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 DTF兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 DTF 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，believe in something 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000120220356677417。
在過去30天內，believe in something 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0001010575。
在過去60天內，believe in something 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，believe in something 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000120220356677417
|-1.19%
|30天
|$ +0.0001010575
|+1.02%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
believe in something 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+4.42%
-1.19%
-27.89%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Believe In Something Manifesto: In the Wise Words of “Meme Buffet” --- ### Rule #1: Always HODL Rule #1 of the Meme Coin Index is simple: Never underestimate the power of internet-driven degens. --- ### Rule #2: There will always be a max of 21 Meme Coins in the Meme Buffet Index “$DTF” is the first 1/21 index meme coin and Will Never Dip Below 1% weight in the index. Our secret weapon: “Believe In Something” (ticker: DTF). Contract Address: EmhVWGUa2Q9PN4QjzFjvuVyzFKg4s3ERwjKR9dQDpump --- ### Rule #3: Fundamentals? Never Heard of 'Em Fundamentals are for suckers—mindshare is our KPI. True leadership is a trust, and fulfilling it with integrity and justice is the mark of a true believer — a leader worthy of a cult following. - "Meme Indexer"
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
