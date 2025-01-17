BEINGAI 價格 (BEING_AI)
今天 BEINGAI (BEING_AI) 的實時價格爲 0.0016554 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.60M USD。BEING_AI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
BEINGAI 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 580.02K USD
- BEINGAI 當天價格變化爲 +12.62%
- 其循環供應量爲 1000.00M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BEING_AI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BEING_AI 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，BEINGAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00018555。
在過去30天內，BEINGAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，BEINGAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，BEINGAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00018555
|+12.62%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
BEINGAI 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-2.89%
+12.62%
-18.45%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 BEING_AI 兌換 AUD
A$0.00264864
|1 BEING_AI 兌換 GBP
￡0.001340874
|1 BEING_AI 兌換 EUR
€0.001605738
|1 BEING_AI 兌換 USD
$0.0016554
|1 BEING_AI 兌換 MYR
RM0.0074493
|1 BEING_AI 兌換 TRY
₺0.058650822
|1 BEING_AI 兌換 JPY
¥0.256884972
|1 BEING_AI 兌換 RUB
₽0.170290998
|1 BEING_AI 兌換 INR
₹0.143341086
|1 BEING_AI 兌換 IDR
Rp27.137700576
|1 BEING_AI 兌換 PHP
₱0.096956778
|1 BEING_AI 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.08343216
|1 BEING_AI 兌換 BRL
R$0.009982062
|1 BEING_AI 兌換 CAD
C$0.002367222
|1 BEING_AI 兌換 BDT
৳0.201263532
|1 BEING_AI 兌換 NGN
₦2.578500702
|1 BEING_AI 兌換 UAH
₴0.069824772
|1 BEING_AI 兌換 VES
Bs0.0893916
|1 BEING_AI 兌換 PKR
Rs0.461873154
|1 BEING_AI 兌換 KZT
₸0.8781897
|1 BEING_AI 兌換 THB
฿0.057177516
|1 BEING_AI 兌換 TWD
NT$0.054479214
|1 BEING_AI 兌換 CHF
Fr0.001506414
|1 BEING_AI 兌換 HKD
HK$0.012879012
|1 BEING_AI 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.01663677