BEEP Coin 價格 (BEEP)
今天 BEEP Coin (BEEP) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。BEEP 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
BEEP Coin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 67.24 USD
- BEEP Coin 當天價格變化爲 +0.30%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BEEP兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BEEP 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，BEEP Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，BEEP Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，BEEP Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，BEEP Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.30%
|30天
|$ 0
|-36.24%
|60天
|$ 0
|-49.29%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
BEEP Coin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
+0.30%
-1.04%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? We are a meme community with a flair of sophistication - a decentralized token project that uniquely combines the power of artificial intelligence and a democratic ethos with a fun-loving spirit. We're on a mission to create an engaging, entertaining, and rewarding ecosystem for our community. What makes your project unique? The defining attribute of BEEP lies in its unique "Board of Directors" concept. However, it's no traditional boardroom filled with corporate executives. Instead, BEEP's board hosts AI-powered clones of industry leaders like Elon Musk and Gary Vaynerchuk. This pioneering approach enables BEEP to channel the wisdom and ethos of these industry innovators, promoting informed decision-making while delivering often hilariously profound insights. History of your project. The team is composed of seasoned web3 experts with a genuine passion for fostering decentralized communities. In a sector dominated by serious tech and finance veterans, these founders dared to add a bit of fun into the mix. What started as an inside joke among friends rapidly snowballed into an enthusiastic and dedicated community of meme lovers and crypto enthusiasts, reminiscent of the powerful NFT communities of 2021 What’s next for your project? In just a week, BEEP's community blossomed to a solid 500 participants, contributing to BEEP's liquidity What can your token be used for? The BEEP Coin project is pioneering the development of advanced AI Bots, encompassing: * AI-powered Social Bots, designed for community moderation across platforms such as Discord, Telegram, and other community platforms. * Cutting-edge Meme Bots that facilitate the creation of state-of-the-art memes and meme community templates. * Chart Bots specializing in analyzing the influence of real-world events on asset prices. In the ecosystem, $BEEP coin acts as a payment token, granting access to the ecosystem tools through a burning mechanism.
