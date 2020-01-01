Beeg Blue Whale（BEEG）資訊

Its goal is to create and keep a unique community in the Sui ecosystem, and it promises to entertain people and get them to create more memes and create a good vibe with those memes. In the later stages, the BEEG token will provide a utility for itself by providing visual and audio material for other meme projects in the ecosystem and turn it into a financial product. Now it is used more as a tool for community building, development and expansion. The entire supply of Beeg Blue Whale Token is in circulation. There is no team allocation.