BEATER 價格 (BEATR)
今天 BEATER (BEATR) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 139.90K USD。BEATR 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
BEATER 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- BEATER 當天價格變化爲 +17.83%
- 其循環供應量爲 10.00B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BEATR兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BEATR 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，BEATER 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，BEATER 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，BEATER 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，BEATER 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+17.83%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
BEATER 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-1.16%
+17.83%
--
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
BEATR is a token on the Avalanche blockchain that captures the spirit of every scraped-together, duct-taped chapter in our lives. It’s a meme token—but not just for laughs. BEATR celebrates the beater car: that rattling, wheezing ride you prayed would start each morning. The kind of vehicle held together by rust, zip ties, and hope. It’s unreliable, unsightly, and undeniably necessary—just like some of the choices we make in the crypto space. In a market obsessed with speed, polish, and flashy “Lambo” dreams, BEATR is a reminder that not everyone starts with a clean wallet or pristine portfolio. Sometimes, you limp through the bear market in a dented hatchback with three functioning gears—and that’s okay. BEATR leans into that chaos and honors the hustle. It’s the token you pick up when you’ve been rugged, rekt, and road-worn, but still show up for another day of degenerate trading. Built on Avalanche for its low fees and fast transactions (because no one driving a beater can afford high gas), BEATR is fueled by a community that’s been through it. It memes the madness and jokes about the journey, but under the hood is a project that values resilience, authenticity, and survival. Whether you’re cruising or broken down on the side of the road, BEATR is the token that rides with you. It might not get you far fast—but it’ll get you there eventually. Probably. Just check the oil.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
了解 BEATER（BEATR）的代幣經濟，有助於深入洞察其長期價值與增長潛力。從代幣的分配方式到供應機制，代幣經濟揭示了項目經濟體系的核心結構。立即了解 BEATR 代幣的完整經濟學！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 BEATR 兌換 VND
₫--
|1 BEATR 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 BEATR 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 BEATR 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 BEATR 兌換 USD
$--
|1 BEATR 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 BEATR 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 BEATR 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 BEATR 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 BEATR 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 BEATR 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 BEATR 兌換 KRW
₩--
|1 BEATR 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 BEATR 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 BEATR 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 BEATR 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 BEATR 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 BEATR 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 BEATR 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 BEATR 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 BEATR 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 BEATR 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 BEATR 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 BEATR 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 BEATR 兌換 AED
د.إ--
|1 BEATR 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 BEATR 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 BEATR 兌換 MAD
.د.م--
|1 BEATR 兌換 MXN
$--