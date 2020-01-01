BeamSwap（GLINT）資訊

What Is Beamswap ($GLINT)? Beamswap is a DeFi Hub and the first Decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM), providing liquidity and peer-to-peer transactions, built on the Moonbeam network.

Why Moonbeam? Most funds raised and highest number of contributions for a polkadot parachain Combines Ethereum's simplicity of use with the power of Polkadot Seamless transition form other Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chains Beamswap has the first-movers advantage Compatibility with the tools people already use and are familiar with (Metamask, Remix, Hardhat, Truffle and others) Cross-chain integrations On-chain governance Low gas prices Scalability What Makes Beamswap Unique? The products and features are curated with both beginners and experienced users in mind. Beamswap' goal is to provide users with a suite of tools that cover all of their needs directly on our platform.

Integrated Bridge for EVMs Yield Farming Syrup Pools DEX & AMM NFT Marketplace Charts & Portfolio Tracker Advanced trading Limit Orders Zap Launchpad Governance What is $GLINT Utilities? Beamswap is Powered by GLINT...

Stake GLINT to receive a portion of the DEX Fees; Use GLINT for Governance! Participate in the important decisions; Participate in our Launchpad projects and increase your allocation with GLINT. When you stake your $GLINT in the single sided auto-compounding buyback pool you will receive Beamshare tokens as receipt, representing your share of the pool.