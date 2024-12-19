什麼是Battle World (BWO)

Battle World is a Gamefi battle royale Metaverse project built on Polygon network. A globally appealing mid-core game for the masses. Play - Loot - Kill - Earn The players are dropped into maps modeled after famous global locations and towns, where they have to loot and fight against others to be the last one standing. Battle World has a very dynamic core gameplay loop, where the player lands on the same map, searches for guns and fight others, and moves to the safe zone but their experiences are different every single time. The game provides endless replay value because each match is different from the last. The game also strengthens its core gameplay loop with easy-to-pick-up shooting mechanics, with a variety of weapons, the thrill of surviving till the last combined with lovable and relatable characters. Certik Audit Report: https://battleworld.game/pdf/certikaudit.pdf Youtube link: https://youtu.be/R-f8aUqpkus

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

Battle World (BWO) 資源 白皮書 官網