Battle Buddy Token（BBTKN）資訊

Battle Buddy Token (BBTKN) is a cryptocurrency built on the Solana blockchain designed to support veterans and first responders through a transparent, community-driven donation system. It uses a structured tokenomics model with a total supply of 1 billion tokens, dedicating 15% directly to veteran and first responder groups. The project leverages Solana’s high throughput and low fees for secure, cost-effective transactions and decentralized governance, with periodic community votes on fund allocation. BBTKN is structured for long-term sustainability, with plans to transition to a nonprofit organization by 2027 to ensure regulated management is carried out past 2039 and possibly farther.