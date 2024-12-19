BasketCoin 價格 (BSKT)
今天 BasketCoin (BSKT) 的實時價格爲 0.20236 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.49M USD。BSKT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
BasketCoin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 137.97 USD
- BasketCoin 當天價格變化爲 -1.82%
- 其循環供應量爲 7.36M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BSKT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BSKT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，BasketCoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0037571163617389。
在過去30天內，BasketCoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0703345889。
在過去60天內，BasketCoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0849950448。
在過去90天內，BasketCoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0667526827763103。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0037571163617389
|-1.82%
|30天
|$ +0.0703345889
|+34.76%
|60天
|$ +0.0849950448
|+42.00%
|90天
|$ +0.0667526827763103
|+49.22%
BasketCoin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.16%
-1.82%
+5.63%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
"Deflationary token, secured with a basket of cryptocurrencies, with the possibility of staking. BasketCoin is: Deflationary, With collateral - covering its value, With the system of repurchase and burning of BSKT tokens. A fee of 2% of the value of each transaction will be taken from the transfer - half is burned out, the other half goes to the staking/reward redistribution pool which indeed speeds up the process of reducing supply. Smart Contract itself assumes that a total of 90% of all BSKT will be burned -> supply will decrease from 21,000,000 to 2,100,000 The BSKT token is secured with a basket of seven cryptocurrencies that cover its value. The security so adopted is intended to ensure a constant and stable increase in the value of tokens. Thanks to the correct match of coins in our basket, its value is less susceptible to fluctuations appearing in the cryptocurrency market. The BSKT token security chart looks like this: Bitcoin (BTC) – responsible for 25% of the value of the coverage, Ethereum (ETH) – responsible for 25% of the coverage value, Polkadot (DOT) – responsible for 10% of the coverage value, Smarkey (SKEY) – responsible for 10% of the coverage value, YfDAI.finance (YF-DAI) – responsible for 10% of the coverage value, USD Coin (USDC) – responsible for 10% of the coverage value, Basketcoin (BSKT) – responsible for 10% of the coverage value. All listed cryptocurrencies that make up the BSKT basket will be used to generate additional profits on platforms such as: Crypto.com (profits of 3%-12% APR), YF-DAI (profits up to 72% APR), Swissborg (profits up to 20% APR), and other decentralised profit-generating platforms in DeFi format. Revenues from these platforms will be used in the repurchase process for the redemption and burning of BSKT tokens, contributing to a significant reduction in supply on the secondary market. 90% of the above profits will be used for repurchase and burnout, while the remaining 10% will be used for ongoing and necessary expenses related"
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 BSKT 兌換 AUD
A$0.323776
|1 BSKT 兌換 GBP
￡0.1598644
|1 BSKT 兌換 EUR
€0.1942656
|1 BSKT 兌換 USD
$0.20236
|1 BSKT 兌換 MYR
RM0.91062
|1 BSKT 兌換 TRY
₺7.0967652
|1 BSKT 兌換 JPY
¥31.7523076
|1 BSKT 兌換 RUB
₽20.9705668
|1 BSKT 兌換 INR
₹17.2188124
|1 BSKT 兌換 IDR
Rp3,317.3765184
|1 BSKT 兌換 PHP
₱11.9432872
|1 BSKT 兌換 EGP
￡E.10.300124
|1 BSKT 兌換 BRL
R$1.2768916
|1 BSKT 兌換 CAD
C$0.2893748
|1 BSKT 兌換 BDT
৳24.18202
|1 BSKT 兌換 NGN
₦314.710272
|1 BSKT 兌換 UAH
₴8.4930492
|1 BSKT 兌換 VES
Bs10.118
|1 BSKT 兌換 PKR
Rs56.3046464
|1 BSKT 兌換 KZT
₸105.7796428
|1 BSKT 兌換 THB
฿6.9834436
|1 BSKT 兌換 TWD
NT$6.6009832
|1 BSKT 兌換 CHF
Fr0.1801004
|1 BSKT 兌換 HKD
HK$1.5723372
|1 BSKT 兌換 MAD
.د.م2.0195528