Based Rate 價格 (BRATE)
今天 Based Rate (BRATE) 的實時價格爲 562.44 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。BRATE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Based Rate 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 23.82 USD
- Based Rate 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BRATE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BRATE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Based Rate 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Based Rate 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -34.8986708280。
在過去60天內，Based Rate 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +12.7300419840。
在過去90天內，Based Rate 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -34.8986708280
|-6.20%
|60天
|$ +12.7300419840
|+2.26%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Based Rate 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
-5.55%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Based Rate, a revolutionized tomb fork, introducing a fresh wave of utilities and innovative features to the ecosystem for enhanced support and long-term sustainability set to change the meaning of Tomb Fork forever! At the heart of Based Rate is $BRATE, the algorithmic token that stands as the bedrock of an ever-expansive protocol. $BRATE is propelled by a mission to infuse users with liquidity, giving them the power to unlock uncharted horizons. As the stage is set for the launch of Based Rate, our Team knows no bounds and we're on the edge of a transformative chapter where $BRATE will ignite a movement, contributing to the growth and evolution of Base Chain's future! Based Rate is an algorithmic stable coin protocol pegged at 1:1 to $ETH on Base Chain. The mechanics of Based Rate rely on the synergy of three tokens – $BRATE, $BSHARE, and $BBOND. These tokens incentivize a stable 1:1 peg to $ETH. Through dynamic adjustments, Based Rate's supply is in constant flux, driving its value either upwards or downwards in relation to the price of $ETH. Embrace the dawn of a new era. Based Rate is here to set the pace, shattering norms and laying the foundation for a prosperous future on Base Chain. Welcome to a world where stability isn't just a concept – it's a thriving reality. 📈
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 BRATE 兌換 AUD
A$905.5284
|1 BRATE 兌換 GBP
￡461.2008
|1 BRATE 兌換 EUR
€545.5668
|1 BRATE 兌換 USD
$562.44
|1 BRATE 兌換 MYR
RM2,530.98
|1 BRATE 兌換 TRY
₺19,927.2492
|1 BRATE 兌換 JPY
¥87,892.4988
|1 BRATE 兌換 RUB
₽57,644.4756
|1 BRATE 兌換 INR
₹48,696.0552
|1 BRATE 兌換 IDR
Rp9,220,326.3936
|1 BRATE 兌換 PHP
₱32,930.862
|1 BRATE 兌換 EGP
￡E.28,346.976
|1 BRATE 兌換 BRL
R$3,430.884
|1 BRATE 兌換 CAD
C$809.9136
|1 BRATE 兌換 BDT
৳68,336.46
|1 BRATE 兌換 NGN
₦876,073.4172
|1 BRATE 兌換 UAH
₴23,684.3484
|1 BRATE 兌換 VES
Bs30,371.76
|1 BRATE 兌換 PKR
Rs156,797.0232
|1 BRATE 兌換 KZT
₸298,531.9032
|1 BRATE 兌換 THB
฿19,342.3116
|1 BRATE 兌換 TWD
NT$18,498.6516
|1 BRATE 兌換 CHF
Fr511.8204
|1 BRATE 兌換 HKD
HK$4,375.7832
|1 BRATE 兌換 MAD
.د.م5,646.8976