什麼是Based Boshi ($BOSHI)

Based Satoshi ($BOSHI), the original godfather of the Bitcoin meme. Reimagined and rebuilt for Basechain. Enter BOSHI, a modern-day incarnation of Satoshi Nakamoto, whose creation of Bitcoin rocked the foundations of TradFi. But BOSHI isn't just about money – it's a symbol of hope for decentralized freedom, a fight against centralized control. As the world teeters on the edge of change, believers unite under $BOSHI, a vow to further build Satoshi's true vision on Base. With each transaction, they edge towards a future where power belongs not to a select few but to the decentralized masses. In BOSHI's saga, Satoshi's legacy lives on, guiding humanity to a new era of liberation.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Based Boshi ($BOSHI) 資源 官網