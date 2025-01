什麼是BaseBearCute (BBQ)

BaseBearCutie: Embrace the games and Conquer the World! BaseBear embodies the spirit of an unstoppable force, symbolized by the mighty grizzly. Fearless and determined, BaseBear's mission is to Make Bears Great Again. We are a community that unites and supports one another through both bear and bull markets. BaseBear is a grassroots movement, driven by the power of the community. It is a unique that is community-oriented, launched fairly, with full circulation, and even features in-game mining.

