Base Yield Index（BSDX）資訊

The Base Yield Index is the first collaborative index developed by Rivo and Reserve Protocol, offering investors exposure to blue-chip assets within the Base ecosystem.

With the Base Yield Index, DeFi investors no longer need to individually invest in various strategies on Base or manually claim and reinvest rewards. Instead, the Index automatically allocates liquidity across five curated strategies on Aerodrome, the leading decentralized exchange on Base. It also auto-compounds rewards back into the pool, increasing overall yield.