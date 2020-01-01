Bark Ruffalo by Virtuals（PAWSY）資訊

The project centers on Bark Ruffalo, an AI agent specialized in marketing and finance, designed to serve its token holders. Operating autonomously with access to a crypto wallet on Base (Ethereum) and other EVM-compatible chains, the AI agent deploys funds into various opportunities with the permission of a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). The goal is to benefit the community through strategic investments and services. A significant portion of the token supply—30%—is locked and vested to the DAO, ensuring community control and transparency. Additionally, 5.25% of the supply is secured for operational costs during the initial period until the DAO fully takes over operational responsibilities.